Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $693.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $692.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.29. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

