Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

