Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

