Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ACES opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

