Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 2,128,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.