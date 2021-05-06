Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

