Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of AHH opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
