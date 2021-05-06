Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,570. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on AHH. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

