Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARTL. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

