Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.