Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Skillz worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $465,688,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

SKLZ stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

