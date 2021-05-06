Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $359.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.