Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Mosaic by 624.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.