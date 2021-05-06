Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

AJG opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

