Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

