Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.11. 911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,872. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $222.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

