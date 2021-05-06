Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 720 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

