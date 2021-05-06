Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 583,178 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 583,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

