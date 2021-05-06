Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.66% of eGain worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

