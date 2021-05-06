Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBAI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

LBAI stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

