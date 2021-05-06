Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $673.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $684.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.