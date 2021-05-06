Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 36,692 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Apollo Medical worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.