Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 66,235 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,235 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

