Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

