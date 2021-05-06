Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

