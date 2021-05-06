Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,344. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.