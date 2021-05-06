ATB Capital Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.67.

CJT opened at C$179.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.85. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$201.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

