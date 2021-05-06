Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $67,424.04 and $71.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,172.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.86 or 0.06202111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.58 or 0.02575265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00592119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00270064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.25 or 0.00742799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.66 or 0.00754211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.00553230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,504,977 coins and its circulating supply is 40,011,416 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

