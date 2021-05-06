Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 8,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

