ATLANT Price Up 19.8% This Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $25.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATLANT has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One ATLANT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ATLANT is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

