Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

AUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,555. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

