Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

