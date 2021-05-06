Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.
NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 653,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
