Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 653,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,711. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

