Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

TEAM stock opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.48, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.26. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

