Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.900-5.100 EPS.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.