ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a PE ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

