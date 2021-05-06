Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 299,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

