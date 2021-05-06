AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,277 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 729,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

