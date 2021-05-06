AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

