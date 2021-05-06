Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ JG opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.