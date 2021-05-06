AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Down 13.9%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price traded down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.32 and last traded at C$41.53. 340,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 170,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.44.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

