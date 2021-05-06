AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,547.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,428.82.

AZO stock opened at $1,472.11 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,007.17 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,426.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

