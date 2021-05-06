Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.53 or 0.00062593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $332.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00334173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031881 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006269 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,978,694 coins and its circulating supply is 128,812,659 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

