Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 5,804,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.