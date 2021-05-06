Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 3.22% of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

NYSEARCA DEEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

