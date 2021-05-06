Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $155.06. 114,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

