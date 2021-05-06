Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $42.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,078.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.41. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $669.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

