Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 809,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,945. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

