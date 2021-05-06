Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $445.11. 37,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.35 and its 200-day moving average is $438.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

