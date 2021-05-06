Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 797 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Allstate by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.35. 50,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,943. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $2.26. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

