Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.23 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 550,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

